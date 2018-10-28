PIX: Bollywood celebrates Karva Chauth

October 28, 2018 17:18 IST

This is how the ladies spent Saturday night.

Love was certainly in the air on Saturday as Bollywood wives celebrated Karva Chauth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Twitter

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a lovely picture of himself with his wife Tahira Kashyap.

'Fasting for you is fun', he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon takes a selfie with husband Anil Thadani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Always together forever', she captions it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena shows off the pooja thal, decorated beautifully.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/ Instagram

The ladies, including Krishika Lulla, Reema Jain, Maheep Kapoor and Raveena, gathered at Anil Kapoor's home for the festivities, where his wife Sunita, centre, played hostess.

'Miss you Sri', Sunita and Maheep both wrote with their pictures. This was the first Karva Chauth without their sister-in-law Sridevi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty /Instagram

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karva Chauth in Sri Lanka with husband Raj Kundra.

'Had to put this picture out.. just notice the light in the shadow of the sieve looking like the moon considering we couldn't see the moon in Sri Lanka till 9.30 pm so WE broke our fast (yes he fasts too) with a pic of the moon seen in Mumbai sent by a friend. My Cookie @rajkundra9 you are my sun,my moon and my universe. Thank you for travelling with me. Tum aye toh aya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj Chaand nikla . Happy Karva chauth instafam'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa and Raj.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

Bipasha Basu posted a throwback picture from her first Karva Chauth after her marriage to Karan Singh Grover.