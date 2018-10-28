PIX: Bollywood celebrates Karva Chauth

This is how the ladies spent Saturday night.
Love was certainly in the air on Saturday as Bollywood wives celebrated Karva Chauth.
Ayushmann Khurrana posted a lovely picture of himself with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
'Fasting for you is fun', he writes.
Raveena Tandon takes a selfie with husband Anil Thadani.
'Always together forever', she captions it.
Raveena shows off the pooja thal, decorated beautifully.
The ladies, including Krishika Lulla, Reema Jain, Maheep Kapoor and Raveena, gathered at Anil Kapoor's home for the festivities, where his wife Sunita, centre, played hostess.
'Miss you Sri', Sunita and Maheep both wrote with their pictures. This was the first Karva Chauth without their sister-in-law Sridevi.
Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karva Chauth in Sri Lanka with husband Raj Kundra.
'Had to put this picture out.. just notice the light in the shadow of the sieve looking like the moon considering we couldn't see the moon in Sri Lanka till 9.30 pm so WE broke our fast (yes he fasts too) with a pic of the moon seen in Mumbai sent by a friend. My Cookie @rajkundra9 you are my sun,my moon and my universe. Thank you for travelling with me. Tum aye toh aya mujhe yaad gali mein aaj Chaand nikla . Happy Karva chauth instafam'.
Shilpa and Raj.
Bipasha Basu posted a throwback picture from her first Karva Chauth after her marriage to Karan Singh Grover.
