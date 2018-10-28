rediff.com

Virushka celebrate Karva Chauth

October 28, 2018 09:49 IST

Don't miss the Moon in the background!

Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli celebrated their first Karva Chauth after their Italian wedding in December 2017.

On Karva Chauth, millions of Indian women observe a day-long fast to pray for their husbands's long lives. The fast is broken at the first sighting of the moon.

On Saturday, October 27, soon after he scored his third consecutive One Day International century for India, India's cricket captain and his missus shared Instapix.

Virat Kohli

'My life. My universe. Karvachauth', the skipper wrote.

Anushka was equally poetic: 'My moon, my sun, my star, my everything Happy karva chauth to all'.

Special appearance in both pix: The Moon.

Anushka looked beautiful in a yellow striped saree, Virat looked handsome in a black kurta pajama.

Virat Kohli

Karva Chauth, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Moon, India
 

