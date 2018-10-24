rediff.com

What will Deepika Padukone wear on her wedding day?

October 24, 2018 09:10 IST

Sukanya Verma lets her imagination fly on how the bride will look on her big day.

Always a picture of grace and gorgeousness, Deepika Padukone is all set to glam up for one of the most important days of her life.

The superstar is all set to wed Ranveer Singh in November.

Will she wear a lehenga or a sari?

What colour will she pick?

Which designer will she choose?

To put it mildly, we can't wait to see her real-life bridal avatar.

Here's everything we fancy the bride-to-be to sport.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Weber Shandwick India

From Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor, a lavish lehenga is a popular choice among most brides. Dippi may want to opt for the same.

 

Or will the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin beauty stick to her South Indian roots in the tradition of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

Glittery Deepika is a sight to behold. Bling it on, girl!

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Dreamy, romantic, classic, stunning, Deepika's face is the perfect canvas for makeup whizzes to show their artistry.

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

A cascade of romantic curls, a wispy updo, a sleek bun, Deepika's stylish appearances in the past have set a high bar for bridal hairdos.

 

Bindi, bangles, anklets, as the leading lady of not one but three Sanjay Leela Bhansali costume dramas, the actress is well versed in the art of shringar.

 

A grand wedding necklace forms the ultimate centerpiece in a bride's look. Nobody knows this better than the Padmaavat star.

 

Not just diamonds but flowers too are a girl's best friends. Did you know hydrangeas are Deepika's favourite?

 

May we suggest a striking nath to work its magic on that lovely, luminous face?

 

Here comes the dimpled dulhania.

Deepika's infectious smile is the only jewel she needs.

Here's wishing her a lifetime of laughter and love with the super fun and fabulous Ranveer Singh.

Sukanya Verma
