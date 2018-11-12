Meet the Diwali patakas!

November 12, 2018 08:59 IST

Namrata Thakker takes a look at who wore it best at the Diwali parties!

Bollywood chose the best reds, greens and blues to go with their saris, dresses and lehengas.

And most of them nailed the fashion formula right at the Diwali parties.

Here's a look at the best dressed ladies at last week's glittery parties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in black at Shah Rukh Khan's party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Mirror mirror on the wall, is Alia Bhatt the prettiest of them all? Hell, yeah!

We love this black outfit by Shyamal and Bhumika on Ms Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Karan Johar's newest Student Ananya Pandey looks like a goddess in her colourful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga and gold choli.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Jacqueline Fernandez picks pastels.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

Golden girl Pooja Hegde puts on a Ritika Mirchandani outfit for Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Swara Bhaskar looks stunning in yet another Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha is flawless in a green custom-made Falguni and Shane lehenga choli at Arpita Khan Sharma's Diwali party.

Minimal jewellery and subtle make-up works in her favour too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays it in a teal kurta and sharara by Simar Dugal at Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shows us how keeping it simple never goes out of fashion.

She's wearing a beautiful Patiala style dress by Ritika Mirchandani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks divalicious in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor in a Manisha Malhotra creation is always a treat for the eyes.

This Diwali was no exception when she stepped out in a soft blue Manish Malhotra sari with ivory thread artwork and pearl embroidery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Punit Balan/Instagram

Another Kapoor fashionista in the making.

Giving us floral vibes this Diwali is Shanaya Kapoor in a Punit Balan creation.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa Shetty Kundra redefines Indian wear in an Amit Agarwal outfit at her Diwali party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Lady in red Kriti Sanon looks radiant at Ekta Kapoor's party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Gorgeous mommy-to-be Neha Dhupia fills out her brick red cape and kite pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani makes sure to colour coordinate with her Lust Stories Director Karan Johar, and dazzles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Mehta/Instagram

Student Of The Year 2 Tara Sutaria looks pretty in a mirror embroidered grey anarkali by Arpita Mehta.