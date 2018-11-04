Stars and stars at SRK's Diwali party

Alia, Shraddha, Katrina, Karan, Manisha, Vidya, Shilpa, Jacqueline...
After a birthday bash on Friday night-Saturday morning, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan hosted a Diwali party at their sea side villa, Mannat on Bandra Bandstand, north west Mumbai.
When Gauri and Shah Rukh call, you can't stay away. Can you?
Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan.
Suhana Khan with her mum.
Alia Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt and mentor Karan Johar.
Katrina Kaif.
Juhi Chawla: 'All set for Shahrukh's pre Diwali party tonight..!! Looking forward to some good laughs and lots of festive cheer...!!'
Shraddha Kapoor.
Jacqueline Fernandez.
Kriti Sanon.
Kajol wishes SRK 'Abundant love and affection always....'
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa writes: 'With my 1st #Reel life hero and Real life Hero.. @iamsrk loooooovvveee u to the moon and back.. You know why Can’t wait to see this #hero in #zero ..Looovvvveee the trailer What a fun night it was @gaurikhan #baazigar #herolove #friendsforever #gratitude #happy'
Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Vidya notes: 'How does this get any better!?? Sandwiched between the 2 SRKs !! '
Manisha Koirala says: 'One of the those nights when friends meet.. thnx for lovely evening @gaurikhan @iamsrk you truly are gracious hosts!! Love always #happybirthdaysrk #happydiwali'
Kiara Advani who is going places in her career.
Gowri Pandit and husband Nikhil Dwivedi.
this
Comment
article