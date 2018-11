PIX: Jacqueline, Sonakshi party with Salman

Last updated on: November 09, 2018 15:57 IST

All the fun from Arpita's Diwali bash!

Arpita and Ayush Sharma hosted a Diwali bash for their family and friends from the industry. The stars turned up for the celebration dressed in exquisite traditional outfits.

Host of the evening and Salman Khan's youngest sister, Arpita, with her husband Ayush Sharma and son Ahil.

Salman Khan.

Salman's rumoured girlfriend, Iluia Vantur.

Salman Khan's younger brother, Arbaaz Khan, with his rumoured girlfriend, Georgia Adriana.

Salman with his youngest brother, Sohail Khan, and Arpita.

Sohail's wife Seema Khan.

Sohail and Seema's son, Yohaan Khan.

Sohail, Arpita, Salman with father Salim Khan and Helen.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sonakshi Sinha.

Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa with her younger sister, Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa with mother Sunanda Shetty and husband Raj Kundra.

Riteish Deshmukh.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Baba Siddiqui.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar