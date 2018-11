PIX: Stars party at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

November 07, 2018 16:30 IST

It's a full house at this party!

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali party for her friends in the film and television industry, and they looked beautiful in their traditional wear.

Ekta Kapoor, pretty in pink.

Mona Singh shares a close bond with Ekta.

Krystal D'Souza.

The Power director couple: Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi).

Anita Hassanandani with husband Rohit Reddy.

Like Jackky Bhagnani's style?

Vikas Gupta.

Arbaaz Khan with girlfriend Georgia Andriani.

Ekta and Karan Johar.

Kriti Sanon.

Maheep Kapoor arrives with Anu and Sunny Dewan.

Karan Johar directed the gorgeous Kiara Advani in Lust Stories,

Shraddha Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hosted a Diwali party only a few days ago.

Bhavna and Chunky Pandey.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan.

Manasi and Rohit Roy.

Ankita and Karan Patel.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra.

Nushrat Barucha.

Mouni Roy.

Neelam.

Shabana Azmi.

Tusshar Kapoor smiles for the cameras.

Party regular Sophie Choudry.

Mushtaq Sheikh.

Divyanka Tripathi will be seen in Ekta's new show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

Karuna and David Dhawan.

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar with boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Karishma Tanna.

Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabbas.

Manisha and Dabboo Ratnani.

Ritvik Dhanjani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar