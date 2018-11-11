Baahubali Rajamouli's RRR takes off

November 11, 2018 17:19 IST

RRR stars NTR and Ram Charan.

IMAGE: S S Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan at the RRR launch.

Fresh from the success of his internationally acclaimed epic Baahubali, RRR, Director S S Rajamouli's next film, was launched on Sunday, November 11.

RRR stars NTR and Ram Charan, scions of Telugu cinematic dynasties, in leading roles.

IMAGE: Superstar Chiranjeevi gives the mahurat clap for RRR.

Superstar Chiranjeevi -- Ram Charan's father -- gave the ceremonial clap and Director V V Vinayak switched on the camera.

Legendary Director K Raghavendra Rao handed over the script and directed the first shot.

Presented by D Parvathy, the film will be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by D V V Danayya.

The producer says the film will be made with high standards and believes it will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

"It is a matter of honour to be producing probably the most awaited film of Telugu cinema," says Danayya. "This project is like a dream or maybe I can call it a dream come true."

IMAGE: NTR and Ram Charan are no doubt pleased to feature in S S Rajamouli's new film.

"Working on a film with a combination of stars like NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli is really exciting for me. There are already great expectations from the film with both the Nandamuri and Mega (a reference to NTR and Ram Charan's distinguished lineage) fans expecting something out of the ordinary, and I promise I will make sure no stone is left unturned from my side in that regard."

"We will make no compromise on anything the team requires," asserts Danayya.

"The shooting of the film will begin from November 19. This first schedule will see NTR and Ram Charan shooting for a high octane action episode. We will soon make an announcement about the rest of the cast."

IMAGE: Chiranjeevi, S S Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan at the RRR launch.

Prabhas, Rana Dagubatti, Kalyan Ram, Koratala Siva, Vamshi Paidipally, Boyapati Srinu, Venky Atluri, Meher Ramesh, Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, Shobu Yarlagadda, Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Vikram, Shyam Prasad Reddy, B V S N Prasad, K L Narayana, Suresh Babu, M L Kumar Chowdary, Naveen Yerneni, C V Mohan, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, Paruchuri Prasad, N V Prasad, Sai Korrapati and many other Telugu film dignitaries attended the event.

IMAGE: More stars than there are in heaven! At the RRR launch.

Vijayendra Prasad has written the story for the film. The dialogues are by Sai Madhav Burra and Madan Karky.

K K Senthil Kumar will be the cinematographer. Sreekar Prasad will edit RRR while the VFX will be under V Srinivasa Mohan's supervision.

M M Keeravani aka M M Kreem will compose the music and the production design will be in Sabu Cyril's capable hands.