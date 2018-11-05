rediff.com

PIX: Salman, Jacqueline, Sushmita party with Shilpa Shetty

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 23:44 IST

Who rocked the look at Shilpa's party?

You've already seen which Bollywood couples attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party.

Here's looking at some of the other starry guests from the fun evening!

 

Shilpa Shetty.

 

Her sister Shamita Shetty.

 

Aisha Sharma.

 

Pooja Hegde.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Preity Zinta.

 

Preity with designer Surily Goel.

 

The gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

Angad Bedi with wife Neha Dhupia.

 

Salman Khan.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry.

 

Sushmita Sen with rumoured boyfriend Roham Shawl.

 

Geeta Basra with hubby Harbahjan Singh.

 

Narayani Shatri.

 

Wardha Nadiawala.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

