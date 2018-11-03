Malaika-Arjun at a Diwali party... hmmm

November 03, 2018 14:01 IST

When Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani invite you, who can stay away?

Diwali is days away, but the festivities have begun in Bollytown.

Designers Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani hosted a Diwali party on Friday night at their home.

And like every year, Bollywood celebs attended in large numbers.

Malaika Arora and...

... Arjun Kapoor arrived separately, but what's cooking guys?

Swara Bhasker.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Ananya Pandey, who celebrated her birthday this week, with mum Bhavna Pandey.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Jaya Bachchan...

... and her daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda have long championed Abu-Sandeep.

Karan Johar.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta with a friend.

Aarti Shetty.

Pooja Shetty, Aarti's elder sister.

Milind Deora, the Congress politician and Pooja's husband.

Karuna Dhawan and David Dhawan.

Sikander Kher, who also celebrated his birthday this week.

Sunny Dewan.

Anu Dewan and Maheep Kapoor.

Simone Arora.

Anaita Shroff Adjania.

Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla.

Kapil 'Juno' Chopra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar