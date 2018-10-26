rediff.com

Asin's baby girl turns one

October 26, 2018 12:57 IST

Asin shares her daughter's pictures on her first birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asin/Instagram

After Misha, Taimur and Inaaya, it's time for baby Arin to rule social media.

Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma, co-founder of the tech company Micromax, welcomed their first child, last October.

Arin turned 1 on October 25, and her proud parents celebrated her birthday in style.

The Ready heroine and her hubby shared pictures on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Sharma/Instagram

'A year ago we welcomed a Gorgeous, bright eyed, little angel into this world. She just turned ONE!!!  Where does time fly? Happy Birthday ARIN, my daughter! Why do u have to grow up so fast? Happy 1st Birthday!#Arinturnsone #ArinsFirstBirthday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asin/Instagram

Posting some Instapix, Arin wrote: 'Happy 1st birthday ARIN! #arinturnsone'.

Asin and Rahul had a grand wedding in January 2016 after Akshay Kumar played cupid.

