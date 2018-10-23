Sanjay Dutt celebrates Iqra and Shahraan's birthday

October 23, 2018 14:05 IST

The Dutts have flown to Dubai for the occasion.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's twins Iqra and Shahraan turned 8 on Tuesday, October 23, and the family is celebrating their birthday in Dubai.

The 59-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, posted a beautiful picture on his Instagram account along with a birthday message for his kids.

'May God bless you two with a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Birthday my babies', Sanju wrote.

Maanayata shared a picture on her Insta feed and captioned it, 'Happy birthday my babies'.

Iqra and Shahraan also had cakes baked according to their likes.

While Iqra's birthday cake was a big pink doll, Shahraan's cake was inspired from the video game Victory Royale. Boys! we tell you.

Maanayata helps her kids cut the cake.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram, Maanayata Dutt/Instagram