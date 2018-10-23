rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sanjay Dutt celebrates Iqra and Shahraan's birthday

Sanjay Dutt celebrates Iqra and Shahraan's birthday

October 23, 2018 14:05 IST

The Dutts have flown to Dubai for the occasion.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata's twins Iqra and Shahraan turned 8 on Tuesday, October 23, and the family is celebrating their birthday in Dubai.

The 59-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, posted a beautiful picture on his Instagram account along with a birthday message for his kids.

 

'May God bless you two with a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Birthday my babies', Sanju wrote.

 

Maanayata shared a picture on her Insta feed and captioned it, 'Happy birthday my babies'.

 

Iqra and Shahraan also had cakes baked according to their likes.

 

While Iqra's birthday cake was a big pink doll, Shahraan's cake was inspired from the video game Victory Royale. Boys! we tell you.

 

 

Maanayata helps her kids cut the cake.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram, Maanayata Dutt/Instagram

Rediff Movies
Tags: Iqra, Shahraan, Sanjay Dutt, Instagram, Maanayata
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use