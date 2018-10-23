'My mother wants my wedding to be lavish'

October 23, 2018 11:32 IST

Will marriage bring calm to the troubled comedian's career?

Everybody's favourite home entertainer Kapil Sharma is finally making it official with his steady and stable girlfriend Ginni Charath.

Yes, Kapil is getting married, and sooner than you think.

Opening up on the topic reluctantly, Kapil tells Subhash K Jha, "The wedding is on December 12 in Jalandhar. That's Ginni's home town. Ginni is the only daughter in her family. We wanted to keep it low key. Her folks wanted the wedding to be on a lavish scale. And I completely understand their sentiments. My mother also wants the wedding to be lavish."

Kapil recalls how his elder brother was married with minimum ostentation.

"During the time when my brother married I had not started earning well. We just went as a small baraati and got bhabhi home. But by the time my sister got married I had begun to earn well. So we had a fairly large wedding. It was lavish by our standards."

Kapil, whose life and career has been under a cloud for several months now, says he wanted to keep the wedding under wraps.

"For the past few weeks I have been promoting my Punjabi film . I didn't want to talk about the wedding during the promotions, although the media repeatedly kept asking."

So is he happy with the decision to finally marry his devoted girlfriend?

"Of course I am. But more than me, the happiness that I see on my mother's face is what makes it special."

The wedding will be followed by a reception on December 14.

Photographs: Ginni Chatrath/Instagram and Kapil Sharma/Twitter