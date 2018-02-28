Aishwarya, Madhuri, Kajol pay their respects to Sridevi

Last updated on: February 28, 2018 20:34 IST

Bollywood pays their last respects to the Legend.

Family, friends and fans paid their last respects to Sridevi on Wednesday morning.

Her mortal remains were taken to the Celebrations Sports Club in Andheri, north west Mumbai -- a couple of buildings away from where Sridevi lived with her husband and daughters -- where mourners bid their last goodbyes to a true movie icon.

Sridevi's mortal remains arrived in Mumbai late on Tuesday night.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her mum-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Nanda.

Sushmita Sen.

Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr Sriram Nene.

Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn.

Tanisha Mukherjee escorts her mum Tanuja.

Nimrat Kaur.

Sulbha Arya with Tabu.

Neelima Azeem, the well-known Kathak dancer, whose younger son Ishan Khattar is making his Bollywood debut with Jahnvi Kapoor in Dhadak. Her elder son is, of course, Shahid Kapoor.

Akshaye Khanna worked with Sridevi in her final film, Mom.

Director Indra Kumar with wife Bina.

Farah Khan.

Hema Malini with daughter Esha Deol and niece Madhoo.

Later, Hema tweeted: 'Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace.'

'Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend!'

The family with Sridevi's mortal remains.

Seen here are Reena Marwah, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Sandeep Marwah, Anil Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Amar Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Karishma Tanna.

Aditya Thackeray with mother Rashmi Thackeray.

Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam.

Mahima Chaudhary, Shashi Ranjan, Anu Ranjan, Alka Yagnik.

Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshika Bhagnani Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Dheeraj Deshmukh.

Masaba Mantena and Madhu Mantena.

Satish Kaushik, extreme left.

Avinash Gowariker.

Imtiaz Ali.

Dabboo Ratnani with wife Manisha Ratnani.

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja.

Manish Paul.

Rahul Rawail.

Rajat Rawail.

Sanjay Kapoor, who was with his eldest brother Boney Kapoor in Dubai as they waited to wrap up the formalities.

Ravi Kishan.

Jaya Pradha.

Chiranjeevi.

Urvashi Rautela.

Arbaaz Khan was among the first to arrive.

Himesh Reshammiya.

Cameras follow Sridevi's last journey.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar