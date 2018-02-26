Deepika, Ranveer, Karisma mourn Sridevi

Last updated on: February 26, 2018 21:20 IST

Colleagues and friends mourn Sridevi.

Mourners have called on Sridevi's daughters and other members of the late actress' family at Anil Kapoor's Juhu home since Sunday morning.

On Monday, many of Sridevi's colleagues called on the Kapoor children.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Anil Kapoor's home.

Kamal Haasan worked with Sridevi in many films the most popular among them was Sadma.

After news of Sridevi's death broke, Haasan tweeted 'Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her'.

Mohit Marwah along with wife Anatara Motiwala.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Karisma Kapoor was present at Mohit's wedding.

Anant Ambani.

Genelia D'Souza condoles with the Kapoor family.

Sara Ali Khan, a friend of Jahnvi Kapoor's.

Nagma,

Shanaya, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter.

Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr Sriram Nene.

Krishna, Raj Kapoor's wife.

Surender Kapoor, Boney and Anil Kapoor's late father, worked with Raj Kapoor for some years before he turned producer.

Nassar, who flew in from Chennai to pay his respects.

Manish Malhotra, who considers Sridevi his muse.

Karan Johar, who is producing Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak.

Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter.

Jaya Prada worked with Sridevi in Mawaali, Aakhree Rasta and Tohfa.

Ameesha Patel, who is also a Juhu resident.

'Shocked beyond words at the passing away of @SrideviBKapoor! Each of your expression will remain etched in our mind for ever!' Oscar winner Resul Pookutty had tweeted.

'Can't believe you are gone, a true star among the stars! Condolences to the family. #RIP SRIDEVI.'

'Epitome of South Indian talent, most respected, adored all over the world who crossed boundaries with her illustrious career, you were an inspiration to millions of girls @SrideviBKapoor you will be missed and the void will never be filled! #RIPSreedevi'

Lyricist Kausar Munir, who served as language consultant on English Vinglish.

Sarika, whose former husband Kamal Haasan acted with Sridevi in several films, including Sadma, with their daughters Shruti and Akshara.

Amar Singh, a close friend of Boney Kapoor.

Venkatesh worked with Sridevi in the Telugu film Kshana Kshanam.

Ram Gopal Varma -- the film's director -- had penned a touching tribute to Sridevi, a woman he idolised.

Farhan Akhtar with mother Honey Irani.

Honey Irani had written Lamhe, one of the finest films in Sridevi's magnficent movie career.

Farah Khan tweeted, 'The brightest Star is gone.. #Sridevi.'

Tabu, who lives in the same apartment complex as Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

Television producer Anu Ranjan.

Saroj Khan choreographed Sridevi in 22 films. You can read her memories of working with Sridevi here.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar