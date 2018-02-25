Arjun Kapoor rushes to Mumbai

February 25, 2018 19:22 IST

Mourners condole with the Kapoors.

Sridevi's sudden death has shocked India.

Fans and the media gathered outside the actress' home in Lokhandwala complex, Andheri, north west, Mumbai while celebrities saluted Sridevi's memory on social media.

The actress succumbed to a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she was attending actor Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Mohit is Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor's nephew; his only sister Reena's son.

Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's eldest child, was spotted at Mumbai airport before he headed to uncle Anil Kapoor's Juhu home.

Arjun Kapoor left Dubai for Amritsar soon after Mohit's wedding to shoot for Vipul Shah's Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra.

After he arrived in Mumbai, he headed to Anil Kapoor's bungalow.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant visited the Kapoors.

Neelima Azeem -- whose son Ishaan is acting with Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi in Karan Johar's Dhadak -- condoled with the Kapoors as well.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar