February 28, 2018 14:14 IST

Beyond the superstar was a generous soul...

There's so much we know about Sridevi's life, and yet, so much that we don't.

A mourner at the Celebrations Sports Club, where Sridevi's mortal remains were kept for darshan, was a visually impaired man from a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Jatin tells us why he wanted to pay his respects to Sridevi. Watch the video:

Main Photograph: Kind courtesy Sridevi/Instagram