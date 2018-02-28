Sridevi's mortal remains arrive in Mumbai

February 28, 2018 07:55 IST

The wait has finally ended.

IMAGE: The ambulance carrying Sridevi's mortal remains

The mortal remains of Sridevi, whose sudden death triggered grief, disbelief and searching questions, was flown back to Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Family members, including her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor, brought her body in a private jet after three days of uncertainty over her death on Saturday in Dubai.

IMAGE: Anil Ambani follows, with Mohit Marwah and his father Sandeep.

Earlier today, the Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office put an end to the speculation about the cause of her death, saying that she 'accidentally drowned' in the bathtub following loss of consciousness, and that the 'case was now closed'.

It did not say what caused the 54-year-old actress to lose consciousness.

The Embraer jet, owned by industrialist Anil Ambani, landed in Mumbai around 9.30 pm.

Anil Ambani, his wife Tina and Anil Kapoor were among those at the airport when the plane landed.

IMAGES: Anil Kapoor chats with Amar Singh.

The mortal remains were taken to Sridevi's Lokhandwala residence in Andheri, north west Mumbai, where quite a few police personnel and private security men were deployed for crowd management.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor reaches Gate 8 of the Kalina General Aviation VIP Terminal

'On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment,' a statement from the family said.

IMAGES: Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita drives in with Sonam's boyfriend Anand Ahuja at the terminal.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend a family wedding.

While she stayed back in Dubai after the ceremonies, Boney Kapoor and their daughter Khushi flew back to Mumbai. He returned to Dubai to surprise her, according to the Khaleej Times newspaper, when tragedy struck.

Her death sent shock waves across India and among with those who knew her.

At first, it was reported that she died of cardiac arrest. Later, it emerged that she had drowned in the bathtub in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel.

IMAGES: Mohit Marwah at the airport.

The statement from the family added that Sridevi's body will be kept at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Andheri, north west Mumbai from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm so that people could pay their last respects.

The funeral will take place at 3:30 pm at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

IMAGES: Tina Ambani at the airport. Sridevi's motal remains arrived by The Embraer jet, owned by industrialist Anil Ambani.

In Mumbai, Sridevi's friends and colleagues from the industry visited Anil Kapoor's residence to condole with the family, including her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, who were staying there.

IMAGES: Director Satish Kaushik a very good friends of the Kapoor's

Director Anees Bazme, who has worked with Boney Kapoor on No Entry, was among the many mourners.

"It is a big shock for everyone," he says. "I have worked with the entire Kapoor family. I can't imagine what Boneyji would be going through at this point. He loved her very much. Their two daughters are so young. It is a sad situation.

"I have not told the family what the media is reporting. It is sad, unfortunate. A person like her does not deserve this," he added, referring to the sensational television coverage of the death.

Others who have called on the family in their hour of grief include Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Rajinikanth and his wife Lata, Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tabu, Rekha and Farah Khan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

While celebrities headed to Anil Kapoor's residence, Sridevi's fans were seen outside her home, in Lokhandwala's Green Acres building.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar