Sara, Katrina, Farah mourn Sridevi

Last updated on: February 27, 2018 21:25 IST

A steady stream of film folk have been queuing up at Anil Kapoor's residence to mee the family.

Celebrities have visited Anil Kapoor's Juhu home since Sunday morning to condole with the family after Sridevi's sudden passing.

Her family, friends and colleagues have been calling on her children who are staying with their chacha.

Sara Ali Khan,

Anil Kapoor.

Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's boyfriend.

Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's eldest daughter.

Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter.

Katrina Kaif.

Farah Khan.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

Athiya Shetty makes her way in through the crowds.

Her dad Suneil Shetty and Sridevi were supposed to remake the Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner starrer The Bodyguard, but the actress had quit films by then.

Ahan Shetty, Athiya's brother, with a friend.

Bappi Lahiri composed music for 23 Sridevi starrers, including Himmatwala, Mawaali, Tohfa and Justice Choudhary.

Akshay Kumar acted with Sridevi in Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin.

Twinkle Khanna drove in with her husband Akshay Kumar.

Sikander Kher, who is close to Anil Kapoor's children.

Anees Bazmee directed Boney Kapoor's hit film No Entry.

Neila Devi, Shammi Kapoor's wife, with her son-in-law Ketan Desai.

While Sanjay Kapoor is reportedly in Dubai with his older brother Boney, his wife Maheep makes sure to check on Sridevi's kids in Mumbai.

Arjun Kapoor has flown to Dubai to help his dad in these troubled times.

Movie legend Waheeda Rehman acted with Sridevi in Himmatwala, Maqsad, Chandni and, of course, Lamhe.

In the 1980s, Ramesh Sippy launched a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi in double roles.

Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed a special song, Jumma Chumma De De for the film. Unfortunately, it was shelved.

When Romesh Sharma was making Hum, he requested Sippy for the song.

Actress Kiran Juneja, who is also Ramesh Sippy's wife.

