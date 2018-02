February 28, 2018 12:43 IST

Saying goodbye to Sridevi, in their special way.

Sridevi's fans are paying homage to her memory.

While many who can make their way to the Celebrations Sports Club in Andheri, north west Mumbai, others mourn her loss, wherever they are.

Students of a primary school maintained by Sridevi's family paid tribute to her in Sivakasi, the village where the actress was born, in Tamil Nadu.

They showered flowers on a childhood picture of the movie icon.

Photographs: ANI