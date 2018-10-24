Will Deepika be a Sabyasachi bride?

Last updated on: October 24, 2018 17:33 IST

One wonders if the actor is trying to give us a hint with her latest bridal shoot.

Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Official/Instagram

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveiled his latest bridal collection titled The Sabyasachi Red, and bride to-be Deepika Padukone turned muse for the designer.

The pic, above, which was shared on the designer's official Instagram page, has Deepika wearing in a gorgeous red Sabyasachi sari.

She rounded off the look with a precious choker and red lips. We must say that she looks beautiful as a bride.

While fans eagerly await Deepika and Ranveer Singh's wedding -- the actors announced that they'll be tying the knot in November -- this pic is making people wonder if Deepika plans to choose Sabyasachi for her wedding trousseau.

'I hope she wears Sabyasachi on her wedding,' wrote one user.

'Is it Sabyasachiiiii? For the wedding?' added another.

Guess we will have to wait for the wedding day to figure that out.