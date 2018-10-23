Looking at Deepika-Ranveer's love through pictures!

October 23, 2018 08:59 IST

A peek at Ranveer-Deepika's photo album.

#DeepVeer are getting married, and we can't stay calm!

After dating for six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will wed in November and we hear it's going to be in Italy.

The much-in-love duo took to social media on Sunday, October 21, and announced their wedding date, sending their fans worldwide into a tizzy.

Before the wedding pictures take over, we look back at some of Deepika and Ranveer's candid moments captured through the years.

Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela which went on to become a blockbuster courtesy their sizzling chemistry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

They obviously had a fun time promoting the film.

Please note: Ram-Leela released on November 15, 2013 and the couple is getting married on the same date, five years later!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer paired up yet again for Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and swept away the major awards that year.

Ranveer posted this picture on Instagram after winning at IIFA and wrote, 'Leela to my Ram...Mastani to my Bajirao... Best Actress to my Best Actor @deepikapadukone #IIFA2016 Koi Shaq?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Showing off their goofy side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Why so sad?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Don't they look good together?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The couple get ready to party together.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

We love how Mr Singh is so caring and protective towards Dipi!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

'Hasi toh phasee, isn't it?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy DJ Caruso/Twitter

That's Ranveer with Deepika and director DJ Caruso.

This pic was taken in 2016 when the B-town hunk flew all the way to Toronto to celebrate Valentine's Day with Dipi who was shooting for her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Awww that's sweet!

Guess every girl deserves a Ranveer, no?