Whoa! Red carpet looks that will set your screens on fire

Last updated on: May 24, 2018 15:49 IST

Celebs bared their incredible curves at the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event, which took place in Los Angeles, California. 

Presenting the best looks from the star-studded party. Proceed with caution!

Glam

Glamour model Abigail Ratchford chose a red lace form-fitting dress to exhibit her curves. Photographs: David Livingston/Getty Images

Glam

Actress Isabella Guedes kept her look sporty with lavendar separates and white sneakers.

Glam

We are not sure what's more distracting... songwriter and model Ashlee Keating's green separates or who silver, pointed boots.

Glam

Actress C.J. Franco flaunted her pins in a cutout dress, paired with boots.

Glam

Entrepreneur Carrie Bernans brought an causal vibe to her look with denim suspenders.

Glam

Actress Jessica Meza was all smiles in an off-shoulder top and a metallic mini skirt.

glam

With a daring keyhole neckline and a sheer shirt, model and actress Olga Safari pulled off the most daring look at the event.

Glam

Model Jena Frumes looked sensational in black.

Glam

TV star Nicole Williams English showed off her sensational style in a grey cutout dress.

Glam

Model Arianny Celeste showed off a little skin in these black separates.

glam

Internet sensation Anastasia Karanikolaou kept it flirty in a fitting off-shoulder dress and a denim jacket. 

 

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
