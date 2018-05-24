Whoa! Red carpet looks that will set your screens on fire

Last updated on: May 24, 2018 15:49 IST

Celebs bared their incredible curves at the PrettyLittleThing x Karl Kani event, which took place in Los Angeles, California.

Presenting the best looks from the star-studded party. Proceed with caution!

Glamour model Abigail Ratchford chose a red lace form-fitting dress to exhibit her curves. Photographs: David Livingston/Getty Images

Actress Isabella Guedes kept her look sporty with lavendar separates and white sneakers.

We are not sure what's more distracting... songwriter and model Ashlee Keating's green separates or who silver, pointed boots.

Actress C.J. Franco flaunted her pins in a cutout dress, paired with boots.

Entrepreneur Carrie Bernans brought an causal vibe to her look with denim suspenders.

Actress Jessica Meza was all smiles in an off-shoulder top and a metallic mini skirt.

With a daring keyhole neckline and a sheer shirt, model and actress Olga Safari pulled off the most daring look at the event.

Model Jena Frumes looked sensational in black.

TV star Nicole Williams English showed off her sensational style in a grey cutout dress.

Model Arianny Celeste showed off a little skin in these black separates.

Internet sensation Anastasia Karanikolaou kept it flirty in a fitting off-shoulder dress and a denim jacket.