CelebStyle: 6 looks we're excited like to see again!

May 23, 2018 12:10 IST

If you're a fashion lover, you'll understand what we are saying.

Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Getty Images

For the royal wedding, Kate Middleton wore a lovely pale-yellow Alexander McQueen dress, which she had already worn twice before.

While some people felt that the Duchess of Cambridge tried to upstage the bride by choosing a pale colour, others commended her on recycling an outfit and still looking so splendid.

Back home, we think it's time that Bollywood celebs too repeat their outfits once in a while.

Presenting 6 looks that we would like our celebs to repeat. Scroll down to find out more about these looks.

>> Sonam Kapoor's red-and-white khadi sari

Sonam wore this sari to Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover's wedding. We loved how she draped the sari and wore the blouse, however it's a pity that she hasn't repeated this ravishing look. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

>> Kangana Ranaut's Marilyn Monroe dress

Kangana Ranaut was our desi Marilyn Monroe in a sensuous pale pink strapless midi by Ulyana Sergeenko, dark lips and two toned hair at the GQ Awards 2016. We think it's time she got it out from her wardrobe! Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

>> Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's curls

It is not the clothes we are talking about. We're referring to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hair. She ditched her signature hair style for curls on the cover of Femina's March 2018 edition, and her fans just couldn't get over her new look. The actor sported head-turning curls in a gorgeous shade of red and we'd love to see her sport curls again. Photograph: Femina mag cover, March 2018

>> Priyanka Chopra's trench coat

In 2017, Priyanka Chopra strode the red carpet at the Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren Collection trench coat, which is desperately seeking a second fashion outing.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

With a detachable trench coat, this outfit is perfect for a party too! Photograph: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

>> Deepika Padukone in a teal gown

Deepika Padukone chose teal for her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. The actress attended the Loveless (Nelyubov) screening in a Brandon Maxwell gown that we would like to see her repeat. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

>> Kiara Advani's off-shoulder lehenga

Kiara Advani's traditional separates are too good to be true. We can't wait to see her wear it again! Photograph: Courtesy Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika/Instagram

>> Shilpa Shetty in a bikini

Photograph: @theshilpashetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty in a bikini... that's definitely a sight for sore eyes and no one would complain if she repeated this look!