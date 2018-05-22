Move over thigh-high slits! The butt cleavage is here

There's nothing like too high when it comes to fashion.
Gone are the days when there wasn't a red carpet outing without thigh-high slits.
However, the butt cleavage is quickly catching up with celebs gladly giving a glimpse of their assets on the red carpet.
Take a look!
Padma Lakshmi rocked a dangerous thigh-high slit at the Billboard Music Awards and as she posed for the cameras, she ended up flashing her butt. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
At the Billboard Awards, singer Ciara left little to the imagination in her sheer dress. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It was a little side-boob and lots of butt cleavage on show for Zoe Kravitz at the Met Gala. The celeb wore a black lace dress held together with knots. Photograph: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
There's no limit when it comes to backless gowns for Miley Cyrus who almost risked a wardrobe malfunction as she flashed a little more than she bargained for. Photograph: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel gave us a glimpse of her side butt in this dress she wore to the amfAR Gala. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
At Cannes, Irina Shayk showed up in a red hip-baring red Versace gown with a daring cut held together by silver chains.The cut ran all the away up to her midriff. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
