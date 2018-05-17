Photos! Sexiest red carpet moments from Cannes

Last updated on: May 17, 2018 14:12 IST

Word of caution: It is too hot to handle. Scroll down to take a look!

Adriana Lima showed some serious skin in a thigh-high slit gown with a cutout bodice. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rose Bertram sizzled in a sexy sheer sequinned number and completed the look with slicked back hair. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Fagun Thakrar kept it classy yet glamorous in black. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Mette Towley silver windcheater could easily qualify for the boldest outfit on the red carpet. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Daria Strokous opted for a white wrap-around dress. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Victoria Silvstedt was a vision in a white gown with a sheer bodice. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna's tailored pant-suit is the stuff dreams are made of. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio looked too HAWT to handle in this revealing black gown. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Toni Garrn left little to the imagination in a mesh dress. Photograph: Antony Jones/Getty Images

Lais Ribiero chose a metallic green halter neck for the red carpet. Photograph: Antony Jones/Getty Images

It's feathers and a netted veil for Sara Sampaio. Photograph: Antony Jones/Getty Images

Georgia Fowler cut an impressive figure in a sheer gown with intricate embroidery. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images