Hats off! Deepika in a hat is the sexiest thing you'll see today

May 23, 2018 10:23 IST

The actor channeled her inner diva in a gorgeous photo shoot for international mag Tings.

Photograph: Mag cover of Tings/Instagram

Move aside Priyanka! Deepika just wore a super-sized hat like a pro and won fashion instantly.

The actor looked every inch the rock star in a black bomber jacket, above, as she graced the cover of London-based Tings magazine.

With her hair worn loose and her nails painted red, Deepika, who featured on Time's Most Influential People of 2018, made a stunning debut on the mag cover.

The actor posted the cover on her Instagram profile and wrote: 'Thank You @tingslondon for not just a cool cover but also a fun time! #tingsmagazine.'

'Our beautiful cover girl @deepikapadukone was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world,' wrote Tings on Instagram as they uploaded pics from the cover shoot.

'Such a fun shoot with a beautiful and graceful talent @deepikapadukone.'

Gorgeous in a hat! Deepika was dressed like a royal for this shoot and she nailed it like a pro.

'The wonderful, sweet and charming icon #DeepikaPadukone wearing an iconic archive dress by #TomFord for #Gucci A/W 1999,' stylist Justin Hamilton captioned this pic.

For the fourth look, the actor slid her fabulous figure in a black figure-hugging Tom dress which accentuated her curves.

Keeping her make up minimal and her hair worn naturally, Deepika wowed in black.