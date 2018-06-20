When Malaika bonded with Manushi Chhillar

Last updated on: June 20, 2018 15:38 IST

All the action from inside the Miss India 2018 pageant.

The fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018 pageant took place in Mumbai on June 19.

30 contestants from across the country participant in the beauty contest and 19-year-old Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was crowned Miss India 2018.

While the finale was a glamorous affair, the red carpet served up plenty of style inspiration.

Scroll down to take a look.

Malaika Arora Khan looked stunning in a nude Manish Malhotra gown with ample cleavage on show and a slit slashed all the way up to the thigh.

Manushi Chhillar gave Malaika some serious competition in this gorgeous ballroom gown.

Neha Dhupia kept it sexy in a black Shantanu and Nikhil gown clinched at the waist. She completed the look with gold accessories and a high bun.

Rakul Preet Singh looked flawless in white. 'White is an all-time classic. Love this gown,' she wrote on Instagram.

Sana Dua and Priyanka Kumari were all smiles.

Lopamudra Raut looked picture-perfect in a blue off-shoulder gown.

Kunal Kapoor kept it dapper in a black tuxedo.

Kareena Kapoor gets clicked before her performance. The actor performed on stage at the finale.

Post the performance Kareena changed into a yellow one-shoulder gown. Seen here with host Karan Johar.

Jacqueline makes her way to the stage.

Madhuri Dixit Nene also performed at the pageant.

Irfan Pathan joined K L Rahul on the red carpet.

Bobby Deol added some shimmer to his look with a silver jacket.

Gaurav Gupta settled for an all-white look.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar