The Indian maharaja who walked the ramp for Dolce & Gabbana

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 12:12 IST

Dolce & Gabbana showcased their latest Spring/Summer 2019 collection during the Milan Men's Fashion Week.

Giving a huge nod of approval to diversity, the designer duo roped in celebrity (straight and gay) couples, young families, senior citizens, and royals from across the world to walk the ramp. Jaipur's Maharaja Padmanabh Singh strode the runway alongside Monica Bellucci and Naomi Campbell, among others.

Looking dapper in black separates, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh strode the ramp. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci cut an impressive figure in a black pantsuit. It came as a pleasant surprise to the audience to see Monica showcase a men's wear collection.

Internet sensation Cameron Dallas essayed the role of the king.

Stevie Wonder's son Kailand made an impressive debut.

With colourful flowers on her head, model and actress Yasmin Brunet took to the ramp in black separates.

Dutch model Marpessa commanded attention on the ramp.

Celebrity couple Adam Senn and Adriana Cernanova wore identical looks.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell closed the show.