Meet the new Miss India finalists

Meet the winners of the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant.
Among the 30 participants who competed for the title of Miss India this year, 19-year-old Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu bagged the top honour at the fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018, which was held in Mumbai.
She will now represent India at Miss World 2018.
Anukreethy, who is pursuing her BA in French, was earlier crowned fbb Colors Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018.
A state-level athlete and dancer, she loves riding bikes.
The first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary, 21, from Haryana is pursuing her Bachelors in dental surgery.
Second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, 23, from Andhra Pradesh is an architect.
The two runners-up will now represent India at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018 respectively
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar along with Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua, and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari crowned their respective successors.
Take a look at some glimpses from the glamorous finale.
Manushi Chhillar flanked by Sana Dua and Priyanka Kumari.
