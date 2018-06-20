Meet the new Miss India finalists

Last updated on: June 20, 2018 11:50 IST

Meet the winners of the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant.

Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas, centre, poses with first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary, left, and second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. Photographs: Courtesy Miss India/Instagram

Among the 30 participants who competed for the title of Miss India this year, 19-year-old Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu bagged the top honour at the fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018, which was held in Mumbai.

She will now represent India at Miss World 2018.

Anukreethy, who is pursuing her BA in French, was earlier crowned fbb Colors Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018.

A state-level athlete and dancer, she loves riding bikes.

The first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary, 21, from Haryana is pursuing her Bachelors in dental surgery.

Second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, 23, from Andhra Pradesh is an architect.

The two runners-up will now represent India at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018 respectively

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar along with Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua, and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari crowned their respective successors.

Take a look at some glimpses from the glamorous finale.

Manushi Chhillar crowns Anukreethy Vas.



The top 5 finalists of the pageant.

Manushi Chhillar flanked by Sana Dua and Priyanka Kumari.

Anukreethy Vas shares the frame with Manushi Chhillar.

Meet the judges (from left to right standing) K L Rahul, Irfan Pathan, Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Kapoor, (sitting) Manushi Chhillar, Malaika Arora Khan and Faye D'Souza.

The pageant was hosted by Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The evening witnessed a power-packed performance by Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also performed on stage.

Madhuri Dixit Nene danced with the participants for the grand finale.

Fashion designer and judge Gaurav Gupta poses with the contestants.