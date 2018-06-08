rediff.com

Oomphalicious Amy Jackson stuns in a daring cutout gown

Last updated on: June 08, 2018 12:28 IST

The most stylish celebrity sightings this week!

Sonam Kapoor

We begin with Sonam Kapoor who wowed in a blue off-shoulder gown by Spanish label Sophie Et Voila. The actor completed the look with red lips and a stunning choker on her neck. Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Take a cue from Priyanka Chopra on how to rock a tweed jumpsuit effortlessly. She colour coordinated her heels with the Chanel outfit, but chose a pink shade for her lips and sunglasses. What particularly caught our attention is the choker on her neck and that fancy handbag. Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla raised the hotness quotient in these pink separates by Mango. She rounded off the look with metallic earrings and a ponytail. Photograph: Courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Kriti

Kriti Kharbanda is a rockstar in this pink pantsuit, paired with matching heels and black nails. Photograph: Courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Taapasee

Taapasee Pannu got sporty for the promotions of her upcoming movie in green separates with geometric prints. She completed the look with white sneakers, danglers on her ears and a funky hairstyle. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has found the perfect outfit to bid goodbye to summer and we simply love her black cutout bikini. Wish summer could stay longer. Photograph: Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Rhea

Rhea Chakraborty's party-ready look is too hot to handle. She let the outfit shine and kept her accessories minimal. Photograph: Courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio made a stylish fashion statement in a lovely jumpsuit, paired with a red cap and a quilted Chanel bag. Photograph: Courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Rihanna

All eyes were on Rihanna as she stepped out in a chic shirt dress, paired with a statement neck piece. Photograph: Courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson won fashion as she walked the red carpet at the Life Ball in a cutout shimmering gown. Photograph: Courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

The BAD

Esha Gupta

Wonder what Esha Gupta was thinking when she chose this outfit! Photograph: Courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
