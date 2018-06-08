Oomphalicious Amy Jackson stuns in a daring cutout gown

Last updated on: June 08, 2018 12:28 IST

The most stylish celebrity sightings this week!

We begin with Sonam Kapoor who wowed in a blue off-shoulder gown by Spanish label Sophie Et Voila. The actor completed the look with red lips and a stunning choker on her neck. Photograph: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Take a cue from Priyanka Chopra on how to rock a tweed jumpsuit effortlessly. She colour coordinated her heels with the Chanel outfit, but chose a pink shade for her lips and sunglasses. What particularly caught our attention is the choker on her neck and that fancy handbag. Photograph: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Surveen Chawla raised the hotness quotient in these pink separates by Mango. She rounded off the look with metallic earrings and a ponytail. Photograph: Courtesy Surveen Chawla/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is a rockstar in this pink pantsuit, paired with matching heels and black nails. Photograph: Courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Taapasee Pannu got sporty for the promotions of her upcoming movie in green separates with geometric prints. She completed the look with white sneakers, danglers on her ears and a funky hairstyle. Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

Disha Patani has found the perfect outfit to bid goodbye to summer and we simply love her black cutout bikini. Wish summer could stay longer. Photograph: Courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty's party-ready look is too hot to handle. She let the outfit shine and kept her accessories minimal. Photograph: Courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio made a stylish fashion statement in a lovely jumpsuit, paired with a red cap and a quilted Chanel bag. Photograph: Courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

All eyes were on Rihanna as she stepped out in a chic shirt dress, paired with a statement neck piece. Photograph: Courtesy Rihanna/Instagram

Amy Jackson won fashion as she walked the red carpet at the Life Ball in a cutout shimmering gown. Photograph: Courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

The BAD