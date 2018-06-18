Can you guess why Kangana is dressed as a bride?

June 18, 2018 17:06 IST

Meet the new face of The Vogue Wedding Show 2018.

Photograph: Courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut surprised her Instagram followers with a stunning pic of her dressed in a gorgeous Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga and pink flowers adorning her hair.

The actor who is the face of the sixth edition of the Vogue Wedding show wrote: 'It's totally incredible to be the face of the 6th edition of the Vogue Wedding Show.

'I had a great time shooting with all the gorgeous outfits and jewellery and if the roster of the main event is anything to go by, this is a definite must-visit for everybody with a wedding on their mind.'

Photographed by Signe Vilstrup and styled by Vogue's senior fashion editor Priyanka Kapadia, Kangana essays the role of the modern bride for this shoot.

Looking effortless in the Sabyasachi separates, the actor completed the look with a statement choker.