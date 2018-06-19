Why is supermodel Gigi Hadid guilty?

June 19, 2018 14:38 IST

She has been living with a 'big guilt' since she started her modelling career.

Photographs: Courtesy Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who graced the June cover of Vogue Australia, said that she feels guilty for having been raised with a silver spoon in her mouth.

'I know I come from privilege, so when I started there was this big guilt of privilege, obviously,' E! Online quoted Gigi as saying.

Dressed in a lace dress, paired with white gloves, the model stunned on the cover, below.

The daughter of a Los Angeles Real Estate developer, Mohamed Hadid and former model, Yolanda Hadid, claimed to have a work ethic as she always wants to honour her parents who are self-made successful people.

In an earlier interview Gigi's mother Yolanada said that although modelling was never Gigi's dream, but seeing her father die when she was seven, the sense of responsibility that she had to provide for her mother and brother dawned on her quite early.

Gigi said that she respects girls like her mother who worked tirelessly to send money to their families.

'There are so many girls who come (from) all over the world and work their asses off and send money home to their families like my mother did, and I wanted to stand next to them backstage and for them to look at me and respect me and to know that it's never about me trying to overshadow or take their place,' E! Online further quoted Gigi as saying.

She added that her motivation lies in wanting to better herself every single day, even though that meant overworking.