Photos! Sexy red carpet looks that are too hot to ignore

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 15:57 IST

Plunging gowns and dangerously sexy slits. Presenting some daring styles from this week's red carpet outings.

Brace yourself!

We begin with Olivia Munn who bared some serious cleavage as she showed off her sexy style on the red carpet. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

While people expected Olivia's racy outfit to be a dress, the actor surprised all with a daring green jumpsuit. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Tiffany Haddish took a fashion risk that paid off beautifully. That thigh-high slit gown leaves little to the imagination. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

And the white veil did little to cover the skin show. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Why choose to flaunt just one slit when you can opt for two? Singer Halsey commanded attention in her red gown. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

This is the look for anyone who wants to keep it casual yet fancy on the red carpet. The sheer train added the much-needed drama. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Actress and singer Zendaya wore a bell dress with matching heels. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kim Kardashian put her fashion foot forward in white separates. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Model Liv Pollock's skirt was so daring that it served up plenty of sexy style inspiration. Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images