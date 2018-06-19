rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! Sexy red carpet looks that are too hot to ignore

Photos! Sexy red carpet looks that are too hot to ignore

Last updated on: June 19, 2018 15:57 IST

Plunging gowns and dangerously sexy slits. Presenting some daring styles from this week's red carpet outings. 

Brace yourself!

Olivia Munn

We begin with Olivia Munn who bared some serious cleavage as she showed off her sexy style on the red carpet. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Olivia Munn

While people expected Olivia's racy outfit to be a dress, the actor surprised all with a daring green jumpsuit. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

MTV

Tiffany Haddish took a fashion risk that paid off beautifully. That thigh-high slit gown leaves little to the imagination. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

MTV

And the white veil did little to cover the skin show. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

MTV

Why choose to flaunt just one slit when you can opt for two? Singer Halsey commanded attention in her red gown. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

MTV

This is the look for anyone who wants to keep it casual yet fancy on the red carpet. The sheer train added the much-needed drama. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

MTV

Actress and singer Zendaya wore a bell dress with matching heels. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian put her fashion foot forward in white separates. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

MTV

Model Liv Pollock's skirt was so daring that it served up plenty of sexy style inspiration. Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

MTV

We end with Jasmine Sanders who wowed in a yellow jacket dress. Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: 1
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use