Watch out! Victoria's Secret models take over the ramp

Last updated on: November 09, 2018 16:05 IST

Lingerie giant Victoria's Secret's annual fashion extravaganza was held in New York.

Popular faces like Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel walked the ramp, as 18 models made their debut.

Take a look at some of the pics from the show.

Kendall Jenner cuts a sexy figure in a red and black plaid outfit with gold detailing on her train. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Kelly Gale stuns in a pale blue embellished lingerie. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

It is a glittering lingerie for Taylor Hill. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And a sparkly number for Grace Elizabeth. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Ming Xi keeps it floral and flirty in a bikini. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Aiden Curtiss wowed in a plaid-inspired creation. She had a train of green and pink plaid attached to her waist. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo was all smiles as she strode the ramp. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

One last look! Shanina Shaik looks gorgeous in orange. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna stepped out in a plaid-inspired creation and matching wings. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel walked the ramp in pink wings. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images