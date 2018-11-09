Watch out! Victoria's Secret models take over the ramp

Lingerie giant Victoria's Secret's annual fashion extravaganza was held in New York.
Popular faces like Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel walked the ramp, as 18 models made their debut.
Take a look at some of the pics from the show.
Kendall Jenner cuts a sexy figure in a red and black plaid outfit with gold detailing on her train. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Kelly Gale stuns in a pale blue embellished lingerie. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
It is a glittering lingerie for Taylor Hill. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
And a sparkly number for Grace Elizabeth. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Ming Xi keeps it floral and flirty in a bikini. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Aiden Curtiss wowed in a plaid-inspired creation. She had a train of green and pink plaid attached to her waist. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo was all smiles as she strode the ramp. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
One last look! Shanina Shaik looks gorgeous in orange. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cindy Bruna stepped out in a plaid-inspired creation and matching wings. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel walked the ramp in pink wings. Photograph: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
Lais Riberio makes a stunning entry in black. Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
