Jlo's steamy photo shoot is not for the faint hearted!

Last updated on: November 02, 2018 09:22 IST

The singer went commando for InStyle mag. 

A style icon, the singer features on the cover of InStyle mag's latest edition. Photographs: Courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

At 49, Jennifer Lopez is hotter, fitter and sexier.

The singer, who recently brought in her birthday, has turned up the hotness quotient in a steamy photo shoot with InStyle mag.

Dressed in a green sequin dress, revealing plenty of skin, Jlo has gone commando.

For the cover, she rocked wide-leg pants, a black top and a printed cape.

'In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like, 'Jennifer has a big butt, and it's good,' she told the mag.

'I didn't realise what I was doing -- I was just being myself,' she added talking about her show stopping style.

For her third look, the singer sported a white printed dress, paired with green boots and dramatic eyes.

