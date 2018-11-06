Stunning! Dia Mirza will get you in the festive spirit

November 06, 2018 09:38 IST

Dressed in her Diwali best, the actor looks lovely on her latest cover.

Photographs: Courtesy Verve/Instagram

Diwali is here! As you prepare to celebrate the festival of lights, Dia Mirza joins in with her latest cover.

Dressed in her festive finery, the actor dazzled on the cover of Verve's latest edition.

Sporting a lovely peach lehenga, Dia completed her look with sparkling jewellery.

For her second look, below, she wowed in a red lehenga and posed against a backdrop of beautifully lit lanterns.

'At the onset of the millennium, she became the face to reckon with when she cruised through the Miss India contest and thereafter the Miss Asia-Pacific pageant -- bringing home the title after almost three decades,' wrote the mag on their Instagram page, as they unveiled the cover.

'@diamirzaofficial's subsequent career choices earned her a spot in everyone's hearts.'