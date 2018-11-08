Sonakshi looks straight out of a fairy tale

November 08, 2018 09:13 IST

Her look in the latest Hello! mag cover is what dreams are made of! Scroll down to take a look.

Photograph: Courtesy Hello! mag/Instagram

Meet Hello! mag's latest cover girl Sonakshi Sinha, who ups the glam quotient in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gown.

Titled 'Re-imagining Herself', the cover is dedicated to the actor, who embarks on an exciting new innings in her personal and professional life.

The cover has been shot by photographer Colston Julian on the decks of a luxury cruise.

'My parents are the greatest (and most inspirational) love story I know. They met on a train and have now completed over 40 years together,' Sonakshi said in an interview with the mag.

'The greatest love lesson I've learnt is that love flows organically it cannot be controlled, it must be left to blossom on its own and that is when you can reap all the benefits of it.

'Of course, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the greatest love story I know of on-screen.'