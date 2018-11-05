OMG! Kylie Jenner dresses up like a real-life Barbie doll

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 12:57 IST

The 21-year-old posed as Barbie in a pink bathing suit in a giant plastic box.

Photographs: Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

'Kylie Jenner dresses up as a real-life Barbie in a giant box as she says 'life in plastic, it's fantastic,' reads a caption on the make up mogul's Instagram page.

The TV personality had a huge surprise in store for her fans as she uploaded her pic as Barbie.

Wearing a pink bathing suit, Kylie posed in a plastic box. Her hair styled in soft curls and a plastic band around her waist, Kylie nailed the look.

For a second look, Kylie changed into a multi-colour dress. She completed the look with a blonde wig.

Posing on the hood of her hot pink car, she could be easily mistaken for a life-size doll.

Kylie did a fabulous job of channeling her inner Barbie.