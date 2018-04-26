rediff.com

This plus-size model has a message for you

April 26, 2018 10:00 IST

An advocate of body positivity, plus-size transgender model Varonica Campbell worked her charm at the second edition of India Intimate Fashion Week, which took place in Mumbai. 

Presenting the best looks from the Melons show.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Varonica

She's got the looks! Varonica Campbell owned the ramp. 

 

Fashion

The plus-size model opened the show for the Melons show. 

 

Fashion

The collection was meant for all sizes and shapes. 

 

Fashion

The collection had something in store for men and women. 

 

Fashion

Dressed in pink, this model commands attention on the ramp. 

 

Fashion

A model flaunts struts her stuff on the ramp. 

 

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
