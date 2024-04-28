News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Both phases see less voter turnout than 2019 LS poll

Both phases see less voter turnout than 2019 LS poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 28, 2024 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The voter turnout in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections has touched the 66.7 per cent mark, which is less than the figures of the 2019 parliamentary polls.

IMAGE: First-time voters shows their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling booth, Kishenpur, in Samba on April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Both phases of the ongoing polls have seen a dip in the voter turnout as compared to the last general election.

The 66.7 per cent figure is approximate, sources said. The Election Commission is yet to come out with the polling percentage formally.

Phase two of the Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday across 88 constituencies spread in 13 states.

 

In the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, held in 95 constituencies across 13 states, the turnout was higher at 69.64 per cent.

In the first phase of this election, the turnout was 65.5 per cent as compared to 69.43 per cent in the phase one of the 2019 parliamentary polls. Some of the constituencies were different then and the total number of seats which went to poll were 91.

Heat wave is believed to have contributed to several voters not turning up at polling stations in both the phases.

The polling time was extended till 6 pm in many polling stations in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger constituencies in Bihar to give some succour to voters against the hot weather.

Special arrangements were made to combat the heat, including a provision of 'shamiyana', drinking water, medical kits and fans for the convenience of the voters.

The usual polling time is 7 am to 6 pm but it varies depending on factors such as terrain, time of sunset, and security situation.

In the second phase, over 15.88 crore voters, including 8.08 crore male, 7.8 crore female, and 5,929 third gender were eligible to vote.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
EC targets 266 constituencies to boost voter turnout
EC targets 266 constituencies to boost voter turnout
Voters Prefer Strong Leaders Like Modi
Voters Prefer Strong Leaders Like Modi
Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes
Voters Arrive Via Boat To Cast Votes
Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar?
Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar?
Death bowling of yorkers is not seen often: Klusener
Death bowling of yorkers is not seen often: Klusener
Fresh gunfight breaks out between 2 groups in Manipur
Fresh gunfight breaks out between 2 groups in Manipur
Has Sanju Samson Booked His T20 WC Slot?
Has Sanju Samson Booked His T20 WC Slot?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why Are Voters Not Turning Up To Vote?

Why Are Voters Not Turning Up To Vote?

Election 2024: The First Winner Speaks!

Election 2024: The First Winner Speaks!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances