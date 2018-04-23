rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! It's a colourful carnival on the ramp

Photos! It's a colourful carnival on the ramp

Last updated on: April 23, 2018 16:48 IST

Glittering body suit, masks and crowns made of feather and statement jewellery -- this collection will remind you of the Rio carnival.

India Intimate Fashion Week unveiled its second edition at Mumbai's Hotel Leela.

Hong Kong-based designer Mona Shroff kick-started the fashion week with her jewellery collection, which was inspired by the Rio carnival.

Through the bright silhouettes in the collection, Mona tried to depict the various colours of life. Take a look at her vibrant collection!

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

India Intimate Fashion Week

Welcome to the carnival!

India Intimate Fashion Week

Dressed in a bright neon pink bikini, this model seems to have walked straight out of the Rio carnival.

India Intimate Fashion Week

This was clearly one of the liveliest shows of the fashion week!

India Intimate Fashion Week

This model decided to show off her dance moves on the ramp as she showcased statement jewellery in purple.

India Intimate Fashion Week

And this model decided to paint the town red with her look.

India Intimate Fashion Week

'I would like to reach out to every woman, to make her look beautiful and feel complete,' said designer Mona Shroff.

India Intimate Fashion Week

Are you ready to party?

India Intimate Fashion Week

This model makes a gorgeous statement in a black one-piece, paired with blue jewellery.

India Intimate Fashion Week

The designer tried to integrate culture into her collection with dramatic silhouettes.

India Intimate Fashion Week

Models grace the ramp in white looks and stunning jewellery adorning their neck.

India Intimate

A model showcases sequinned chains strapped around her hands!

India Intimate

The designer steps on the stage with her models in tow.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Mona Shroff, India Intimate Fashion Week, Rio, Hitesh Harisinghani, Hotel Leela
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use