Photos! It's a colourful carnival on the ramp

Last updated on: April 23, 2018 16:48 IST

Glittering body suit, masks and crowns made of feather and statement jewellery -- this collection will remind you of the Rio carnival.

India Intimate Fashion Week unveiled its second edition at Mumbai's Hotel Leela.

Hong Kong-based designer Mona Shroff kick-started the fashion week with her jewellery collection, which was inspired by the Rio carnival.

Through the bright silhouettes in the collection, Mona tried to depict the various colours of life. Take a look at her vibrant collection!

Welcome to the carnival !

Dressed in a bright neon pink bikini, this model seems to have walked straight out of the Rio carnival.



This was clearly one of the liveliest shows of the fashion week!

This model decided to show off her dance moves on the ramp as she showcased statement jewellery in purple .

And this model decided to paint the town red with her look .

'I would like to reach out to every woman, to make her look beautiful and feel complete,' said designer Mona Shroff .

Are you ready to party ?

This model makes a gorgeous statement in a black one-piece, paired with blue jewellery .

The designer tried to integrate culture into her collection with dramatic silhouettes.

Models grace the ramp in white looks and stunning jewellery adorning their neck .

A model showcases sequinned chains strapped around her hands!