Photos: Putting Egypt back on the ramp

Photos: Putting Egypt back on the ramp

April 24, 2018 16:16 IST

Gen-Next designers from INIFD Bandra looked back to the golden era of Egypt for their India Intimate Fashion Week show. 

Titled Mystical Egypt, their collection was inspired by the grandeur and mysteries of Egypt. 

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

India Intimate Fashion Week

In need for the perfect Egyptian look? Get inspired!  

India Intimate Fashion Week

The idea was to make models and anyone wearing the collection feel like a goddess. 

India Intimate

Prints dominated the runway and the designers threw in some round-rimmed sunglasses and shrugs. The collection had creations in shades of blue, black and white, with a striking use of gold.

India Intimate

Take a cue from this model on how to dress for a beach party.

India Intimate

This model showcased a flirty two-piece.

India Intimate Fashion Week

Can this model pass off as a modern-day Cleopatra?

 India Intimate Fashion Week

This show wasn't just about the dresses, it was also about the story behind it.

India Intimate Fashion Week

Detailed attention was given to the colour palette of whites, black and gold.

India Intimate

A model strodes the ramp in an Egyptian-inspired gold-and-black bikini with a sheer cape and ornate jewellery.

India Intimate

Ancient Egyptians wore jewellery to showcase their wealth, and these young designers didn't shy away from the generous use of gold in their collection.

India Intimate Fashion Week

A model dressed in a sheer white jumpsuit accented with gold and black.

India Intimate Fashion Week

The collection was the designers interpretation of what Egyptian fashion would look like in the present day.

 
Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: INIFD Bandra, Egypt, India Intimate Fashion Week, Hitesh Harisinghani, Egyptian
 

