Photos: Putting Egypt back on the ramp

April 24, 2018 16:16 IST

Gen-Next designers from INIFD Bandra looked back to the golden era of Egypt for their India Intimate Fashion Week show.

Titled Mystical Egypt, their collection was inspired by the grandeur and mysteries of Egypt.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

In need for the perfect Egyptian look? Get inspired!

The idea was to make models and anyone wearing the collection feel like a goddess.

Prints dominated the runway and the designers threw in some round-rimmed sunglasses and shrugs . T he collection had creations in shades of blue, black and white, with a striking use of gold.

Take a cue from this model on how to dress for a beach party .

This model showcased a flirty two-piece .

Can this model pass off as a modern-day Cleopatra?

This show wasn't just about the dresses, it was also about the story behind it.

Detailed attention was given to the colour palette of whites, black and gold.

A model strodes the ramp in an Egyptian-inspired gold-and-black bikini with a sheer cape and ornate jewellery .

Ancient Egyptians wore jewellery to showcase their wealth, and these young designers didn't shy away from the generous use of gold in their collection.

A model dressed in a sheer white jumpsuit accented with gold and black.