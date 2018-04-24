rediff.com

Sonakshi's jaw-droppingly gorgeous cover

Sonakshi's jaw-droppingly gorgeous cover

Last updated on: April 24, 2018 14:56 IST

That's your jaws on the ground. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Femina mag cover, May 2018

Sonakshi Sinha unleashed her wild, flirtatious side on the cover of Femina magazine's latest edition. 

Dressed in a sexy silk bustier and organza skirt, paired with a velvet bolero and PVC boots the actor slayed it on the cover looking smokin' hot. 

Styled by fashion and costume stylist Akshita Singh, the actor stuck to minimal accessories. 

The cover has been photographed by Errikos Andreou.

Sonakshi uploaded the cover on her Instagram profile and asked her followers if they liked the cover, which has already garnered 1,75,892 likes.  

In the interview with the mag, the actor has spoken about her favourite role, best travel memories and her forthcoming projects. 

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Sonakshi Sinha, Femina magazine, PVC, Errikos Andreou, Akshita Singh
 

