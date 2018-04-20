PIX: Stylish red carpet looks from Mijwan 2018

Last updated on: April 20, 2018 14:04 IST

Presenting the celebs who walked the red carpet at Mijwan Welfare Society's annual fashion show held in Mumbai.

Take a look! Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mouni Roy kept it traditional in a Manish Malhotra grey sari paired with a sheer blouse with floral motifs.

Yami Gautam was all smiles in a white and red embroidered outfit.

Saqib Saleem put his fashion foot forward in an asymmetrical trench coat with fitted pants .

Javed Akhtar stuck to his love affair with the traditional Indian kurta-pyjama.

Shabana Azmi chose a green outfit for the occasion.

It was an all-black look for Neetu Singh .

Sanjeeda Sheikh flashed some skin in a high-slit anarkali.

She's got the blues! Daisy Shah matched her eye colour with her blue printed off-shoulder anarkali .

Kriti Kharbanda looked pretty in pink.

Huma Qureshi colour coordinated her look with brother Saqib Saleem's black separates .

Iulia Vantur looked stunning in a maroon sari with fringes on the hemline.

Saiyami Kher went for a bold look for the occasion.



Nushrat Bharucha flashed her sexy back in a skin tone sari.