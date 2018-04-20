rediff.com

PIX: Stylish red carpet looks from Mijwan 2018

Last updated on: April 20, 2018 14:04 IST

Presenting the celebs who walked the red carpet at Mijwan Welfare Society's annual fashion show held in Mumbai.

Take a look! Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy kept it traditional in a Manish Malhotra grey sari paired with a sheer blouse with floral motifs.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam was all smiles in a white and red embroidered outfit. 

Saqib Salim

Saqib Saleem put his fashion foot forward in an asymmetrical trench coat with fitted pants.

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar stuck to his love affair with the traditional Indian kurta-pyjama.  

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi chose a green outfit for the occasion.

Neetu Singh

It was an all-black look for Neetu Singh.

Sanjeeda

Sanjeeda Sheikh flashed some skin in a high-slit anarkali.

Daisy Shah

She's got the blues! Daisy Shah matched her eye colour with her blue printed off-shoulder anarkali.

Mizwan

Kriti Kharbanda looked pretty in pink.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi colour coordinated her look with brother Saqib Saleem's black separates.

Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur looked stunning in a maroon sari with fringes on the hemline. 

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher went for a bold look for the occasion. 

Mijwan

Nushrat Bharucha flashed her sexy back in a skin tone sari.

Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman

Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman made an elegant appearance on the red carpet in beautiful saris

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
