PIX: Stylish red carpet looks from Mijwan 2018

Presenting the celebs who walked the red carpet at Mijwan Welfare Society's annual fashion show held in Mumbai.
Take a look! Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Mouni Roy kept it traditional in a Manish Malhotra grey sari paired with a sheer blouse with floral motifs.
Yami Gautam was all smiles in a white and red embroidered outfit.
Saqib Saleem put his fashion foot forward in an asymmetrical trench coat with fitted pants.
Javed Akhtar stuck to his love affair with the traditional Indian kurta-pyjama.
Shabana Azmi chose a green outfit for the occasion.
It was an all-black look for Neetu Singh.
Sanjeeda Sheikh flashed some skin in a high-slit anarkali.
She's got the blues! Daisy Shah matched her eye colour with her blue printed off-shoulder anarkali.
Kriti Kharbanda looked pretty in pink.
Huma Qureshi colour coordinated her look with brother Saqib Saleem's black separates.
Iulia Vantur looked stunning in a maroon sari with fringes on the hemline.
Saiyami Kher went for a bold look for the occasion.
Nushrat Bharucha flashed her sexy back in a skin tone sari.
Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman made an elegant appearance on the red carpet in beautiful saris.
