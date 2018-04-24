rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer just got hotter!

Summer just got hotter!

Last updated on: April 24, 2018 13:12 IST

The second edition of India Intimate Fashion Week was held at The Leela in Mumbai. 

Lingerie brand La Intimo showcased their finest intimate apparel and the collection was all about creating new trends for summer. 

Take a look at the pics!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

India Intimate

The collection had something in store for women of every size and shape.

India Intimate

The designer played around with colour-blocking.

India Intimate Fashion Week

And didn't hesitate to use prints too!

India Intimate

There was something in store for men too.

India Intimate Fashion Week

Models strode the runway in neon creations.

India Intimate Fashion Week

The printed two-piece creations featured designs like these.

India Intimate Fashion Week

A model showcases a two-piece off-shoulder creation in grey.

India Intimate Fashion Week

Blue is a summer colour that's here to stay.

India Intimate Fashion Week

You can never go wrong with red, can you?

India Intimate Fashion Week

The designer used lace chokers and dramatic eye make up to create a bold statement on the ramp.

India Intimate

Models showcase the collection as they walk down the ramp.

India Intimate Fashion Week

#CoupleGoals! Who is scared of embracing lace?

India Intimate

The designers take a bow with their showstoppers.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: India Intimate Fashion Week, Hitesh Harisinghani, La Intimo, The Leela, Mumbai
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use