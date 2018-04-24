Summer just got hotter!

Last updated on: April 24, 2018 13:12 IST

The second edition of India Intimate Fashion Week was held at The Leela in Mumbai.

Lingerie brand La Intimo showcased their finest intimate apparel and the collection was all about creating new trends for summer.

Take a look at the pics!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The collection had something in store for women of every size and shape .

The designer played around with colour-blocking .

And didn't hesitate to use prints too!

There was something in store for men too .

Models strode the runway in neon creations .

The printed two-piece creations featured designs like these .

A model showcases a two-piece off-shoulder creation in grey.

Blue is a summer colour that's here to stay .

You can never go wrong with red, can you?



The designer used lace chokers and dramatic eye make up to create a bold statement on the ramp .

Models showcase the collection as they walk down the ramp .

#CoupleGoals! Who is scared of embracing lace?