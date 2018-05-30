Swara's style evolution might be the best thing you see today!

Tracing the actor's stunning fashion transformation through the years.
Veere Di Wedding is set to release on June 1. While all four leading ladies -- Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar look gorgeous during the pre-release events, it's hard to ignore Swara Bhaskar's stunning transformation.
Swara seems to have upped her style game for the movie and it's all well-documented on Instagram.
While she has always embraced a more out-of-the-box look when it comes to movies and fashion, it was very recently that she ditched the layered look for a more chic and effortless style.
We look back at her style evolution.
>> May 2018
We begin with this stunning leg-baring Atelier Zuhra couture dress. Photographs: Courtesy Swara Bhaskar/Instagram
The make up is getting bolder and the lip colour, brighter.
While this look was definitely a bit dramatic and the shoes quite over-the-top, it was a refreshing change to see Swara working her seductive charm in this white dress.
'All the swag comes from the knowledge that some amazzzzzingly talented people are making me look my best everyday for #veerediwedding promotions!' she captioned the pic.
Kudos to the actor for pairing a sari with a cropped jacket.
That high-thigh slit definitely need a mention.
>> 2017
She set the temperature soaring with Aditi Rao Hydari as they slipped into sexy avatars on the October cover of Femina.
Swara Bhaskar charmed in these black Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla separates, which fit her like a glove.
Swara Bhaskar draped the sari in an out-of-the-box fashion and you should totally try this look. It's interesting how she wore the sari with palazzos and a cropped top.
>> 2016
Swara Bhaskar in a blue anarkali from Madsam Tinzin, which she wore for a Doordarshan shoot.
She put on a stylish appearance in ikat at 2016's Lakme Fashion Week. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
