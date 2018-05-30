Swara's style evolution might be the best thing you see today!

Last updated on: May 30, 2018 12:43 IST

Tracing the actor's stunning fashion transformation through the years.

Veere Di Wedding is set to release on June 1. While all four leading ladies -- Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar look gorgeous during the pre-release events, it's hard to ignore Swara Bhaskar's stunning transformation.

Swara seems to have upped her style game for the movie and it's all well-documented on Instagram.

While she has always embraced a more out-of-the-box look when it comes to movies and fashion, it was very recently that she ditched the layered look for a more chic and effortless style.

We look back at her style evolution.

>> May 2018

We begin with this stunning leg-baring Atelier Zuhra couture dress. Photographs: Courtesy Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

The make up is getting bolder and the lip colour, brighter.

While this look was definitely a bit dramatic and the shoes quite over-the-top, it was a refreshing change to see Swara working her seductive charm in this white dress.

' All the swag comes from the knowledge that some amazzzzzingly talented people are making me look my best everyday for #veerediwedding promotions!' she captioned the pic.

Kudos to the actor for pairing a sari with a cropped jacket.

That high-thigh slit definitely need a mention.

>> 2017

She set the temperature soaring with Aditi Rao Hydari as they slipped into sexy avatars on the October cover of Femina.

Swara Bhaskar charmed in these black Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla separates, which fit her like a glove.

Swara Bhaskar draped the sari in an out-of-the-box fashion and you should totally try this look. It's interesting how she wore the sari with palazzos and a cropped top.

>> 2016

Swara Bhaskar in a blue anarkali from Madsam Tinzin, which she wore for a Doordarshan shoot.