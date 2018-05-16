Dark, dramatic and sexy! The Kapoor girls steal the show

Last updated on: May 16, 2018 15:51 IST

The Kapoor girls made a spectacular appearance on the cover of Brides Today's May edition.

Photograph: Mag cover of Brides Today

Kareena Kapoor graced the cover of Brides Today's May edition with sisters and fashionistas Rhea and Sonam Kapoor.

Looking extremely graceful in a black Ashi Studio dress, Kareena made a gorgeous appearance on the cover.

Sonam and Rhea stuck to traditional silhouettes by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, as they unleashed their glamorous sides.

Rhea uploaded the cover and captioned it, 'Kapoor girls for life.'

'It's always a pleasure and an honour to be dressed by my friends and fairy godfathers @abujanisandeepkhosla.'

The cover has been photographed by Arjun Mark.