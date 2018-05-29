Undeniably sexy: Neha Dhupia's steamy cover will make you gasp

Last updated on: May 29, 2018 12:16 IST

Neha kept it sexy for her first post-marriage mag cover.

Photographs: Courtesy Maxim India/Instagram

New bride Neha Dhupia left fans awe-struck with her latest mag cover for Maxim's May 2018 edition.

Dressed in an never-seen-before avatar, she sizzled in a maroon robe, giving people a glimpse of her lingerie.

With her hair worn in waves and red lips, Neha channeled a sexy avatar that's so damn hot.

'We bring you the shades of @nehadhupia you've probably never seen before as she slays on our May cover,' revealed Maxim on its Instagram page.

Shot in Mumbai by photographer and filmmaker Nick Saglimbeni, the cover was styled by Krishna Mukhi.

Scroll down to see some of her other looks from the cover.

'More than anything else, you need to be in love with your body,' Neha told the mag in an interview.

'Once I've made up my mind, I just dive into it and I see where life takes me.'

In an interview with the mag, Neha has also spoken about self-love and body positivity.