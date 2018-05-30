Janhvi Kapoor's sensational mag debut

May 30, 2018 10:09 IST

The actor who is all set to make her Bollywood debut graced the cover of Vogue India's June edition.

With her debut movie slotted to release in July, it makes perfect sense that Vogue India chose Janhvi Kapoor as their cover star.

The young actor, who will star opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, looked resplendent in a Louis Vuitton dress on the cover.

Styled by senior fashion editor Priyanka Kapadia, the cover has been shot by photographer Prasad Naik.

'A star is born! Presenting Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), making her big debut on the cover of our #June 2018 issue,' Vogue captioned the pic.

For the second look, Janhvi was dressed in a foral dress with a ruffled neck. She completed the look with a denim jacket and cute kitten heels.